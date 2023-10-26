Ex-Attorney, Awaiting Sentencing, Joins County Building’s Election Office

Former local attorney Michael Quirk is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 9 for a felony conviction stemming from his battering of a juvenile in a local restaurant. According to the Star Press, this week, he has joined the staff, on a temporary basis, in the Delaware County Building’s election office. Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler said he was notified Wednesday by Quirk’s sister, Delaware County Democratic Party Chairman Ana Quirk Hunter, that she had assigned her brother to work in the election office.