Anderson Tonight: Trunk or Treat

Cops helping kids get a treat – Anderson Police Department’s Trunk or Treat is tonight at Dickmann Town Center Park, 12th & Meridian Streets in Downtown Anderson. Hours are 6-8 PM. Muncie Police and Fire Department do their kid event Tuesday at City Hall – WLBC’s Jared Boomer will be there, too.

Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 East Main St., again will host local artists and Cornerstone artists in displaying and selling their work Nov.2from 5-8 p.m. in the Great Room. Artist in Residence Debra Gindhart Dragoo is coordinating this event.

Albany Lions Club Halloween Festivities Saturday, October 28. 1:00 – Kids’ Games in Albany Park (16 and under). Parade begins at 6:00 with judging beginning at 5:15. Register at the Albany Town Garage. Costume judging will be at the Water Street Park Shelter next to the Lions Club building at 5;15. Search Albany Lions on Facebook for more information.

Recently, Yorktown had some sidewalks repaired – but it wasn’t planned. Town Manager Chase Bruton explained on WMUN Radio that someone took it upon themselves to make the community better

Halloween fundraiser for Muncie Mission and YWCA. Oct 31, 2023 from 4-9pm. A 50 foot lift for a pumpkin smash, walking tacos, and a Haunted maze. Located at 2601 East 26th Street Muncie. Dave Wyatt sent us that.