Anderson School Board Produces Book Policy

The Anderson school board has approved a policy to comply with a new state law enabling parents to challenge classroom and library materials they perceive to be obscene, inappropriate or otherwise harmful to students. The Herald Bulletin reports all library and classroom books and other media materials will be put on a list that’s available to the public, and any parent or other community member who challenges a book and is dissatisfied with the school’s decision can appeal it to the school board, which would then make a decision on the appeal in a public meeting.

