A 19 year old Muncie resident was fatally shot Tuesday when he exchanged gunfire with Randolph County sheriff’s deputies.
Brayden Daniel Barnhouse was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, reports the Star Press. The incident took place in the community of New Pittsburg. As officers approached Barnhouse, he produced a weapon and shot at the deputies. He was struck and killed when they returned fire.
Muncie Man Killed In Shots Fired Incident With Officers In Randolph County
