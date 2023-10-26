Anderson Man Facing Criminal Recklessness, Drug Charges

24 year old Tywaine Perry of Anderson is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of cocaine, resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana stemming from an incident at 23rd Street and Arrow Avenue involving a shot fired from a vehicle that failed to stop during a police pursuit. The car was found wrecked and abandoned and inside, officers found paperwork with Perry’s name, a pistol and a spent shell casing, marijuana, cocaine and a controlled substance.