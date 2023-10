The 4th annual Astronomy Slam hosted by the Charles W. Brown Planetarium happens Saturday, November 4th from 6:30pm to 8pm. During this event, students use planetarium visuals to help them present in the most creative way they can and audience members vote on the presentations in real time to decide not only the Champion, but also who has the Most Visually Engaging presentation, Best Energy, and Most Thought-Provoking presentation. Find out more at www.bsu.edu/planetarium.