Ironman Muncie: On, or Not for 2024?

Ironman Muncie clarity coming? The press release from City of Muncie said “if accepted” about a new 3 year agreement between organizers and the company that runs the race, but we’ve seen the 2024 event date posted already, and entry on already. The triathlon, which is one of the longest running 70.3 events in the world, has been in September for 3 years, but is moving to July.

18 and 16 years old, and in critical condition as of yesterday afternoon – that’s the updated info from Muncie cops with the injured from the car crash into house on Burlington this week. Info? Call Muncie police.

Our continuing coverage of the sheep sighting: as of Wednesday morning

but, developments: Chase Bruton, Town Manager Yorktown says that same afternoon, the animal found it’s way back from Daleville into Yorktown – and as of Thursday morning, the report: it was cornered, tranquilized, and is now at a local farm being cared for people that offered to help.

Indiana State Rep Sue Errington is one of the guests on This Week in Delaware County – first airing Saturday’s on WMUN. Also, Munci Central Principal Chris Walker, Yorktown Manager Chase Bruton, and Feed My Sheep Muncie.

Strong words for thieves: I asked Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner yesterday on WMUN, is there any way to protect against robbers of catalytic converters

Hear the interview on WMUNmuncie.com.

I asked State Rep Sue Errington this week on WMUN for the two biggest issues that she hears about from people in her District

She’s in favor of the solar efforts. Hear the entire conversation on This Week in Delaware County this weekend on several Woof Boom radio stations.

Bibi Bahrami recently received the Indiana Commission for Women’s Lifetime Achievement Award, for her work with AWAKEN, that helps Afghan women and children. Star Press had that.

The similarities between last season and this for Muncie Central football are striking – Principal Chris Walker

$7 admission, no passes for Sectionals and beyond. On WMUN radio, FM, AM, streams, and smart speaker.

Some call it cash instead of cavities: Dr. Gregg Horstmeyer’s dental office in Anderson asks kids to bring in excess candy for $1/pound. All candy collected gets donated to “Soldier’s Angels” to be used to make care packages for our military and first responders!