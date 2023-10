Muncie officials have moved forward to renew an agreement for another 3 years of IRONMAN 70.3. The triathlon draws thousands of athletes and spectators every year to Prairie Creek Reservoir. The most recent race, on September 30, hosted athletes from 25 countries and 6 continents. MuncieJournal.com reports if accepted, the agreement will move the race to July, where it was traditionally held, instead of September, as it has been for the last 3 years.