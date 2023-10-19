Facility Groundbreaking In Anderson

Groundbreaking for a $20 million manufacturing facility along Raible Avenue in Anderson.
Executives from FITT USA, an Italian manufacturer of hoses for residential and commercial use, joined economic development leaders and other community stakeholders for a groundbreaking ceremony to announce construction of the company’s new North American headquarters to occupy 36 acres of a brownfield site.

