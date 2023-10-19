Bids for the gymnasium project at Alexandria-Monroe Jr/Sr High School have been solicited and will be turned in by Oct. 31. The Herald Bulletin reports the hope is rthat construction will begin in mid-March once basketball season is finished.
The gym project was estimated to cost $2.039 million. It will be funded via a bond.
Gymnasium Bids Being Taken
