Gymnasium Bids Being Taken

Bids for the gymnasium project at Alexandria-Monroe Jr/Sr High School have been solicited and will be turned in by Oct. 31. The Herald Bulletin reports the hope is rthat construction will begin in mid-March once basketball season is finished.
The gym project was estimated to cost $2.039 million. It will be funded via a bond.

