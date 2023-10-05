Frost History for Muncie

Weather wondering – When will Muncie have the first widespread frost?  The normal is October 3, the latest is November 12, 2016 and the earliest on record happened September 20, 1991.

Recently, BBB Scam Tracker has received multiple reports of an online shopping scam on TikTok. It’s a sneaky one! It starts with a disgruntled employee supposedly seeking revenge and ends with victims ordering hundreds of dollars in phony merchandise.

Convicted, but let go  – Billy R. Simpson was convicted of Domestic Battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman, but was not remanded into custody – instead, Judge Kimberly Dowling released him on bond until his Nov. 30th sentencing.   “I hope and pray for the safety of the victim while Simpson remains out on bail pending sentencing.”  The words of Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman.  The releases says Simpson had 2 bench warrants previously issued for failure to appear in this case.

