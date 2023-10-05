Police said a New Castle woman tried to head off a drug-related arrest by offering an officer a $500 bribe. 40 year old
Shonda Renee West was charged with dealing in cocaine, dealing in a controlled substance, bribery, driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia. The officer in the case reported West offered them the money in her purse not to charge her with pill possession.
New Castle Woman Accused Of Trying To Bribe Police
