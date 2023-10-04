The Anderson Board of Public Works has awarded two contracts for concrete work to be completed by the end of the year.
The Board Tuesday awarded contracts to Concrete Specialties, the lower bidder on both projects, one for the replacement of concrete panels in streets in Scatterfield Village, the other to replace the concrete panels on Cedar Bend Drive.
Two Road Project Contracts Awarded In Anderson
