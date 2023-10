New York Times Best Selling author Timothy Egan will speak about his latest book, “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, in Ball State University’s Art and Journalism Building, room 125. MuncieJournal.com reports after the free event, Egan will sign copies of the book, which features Muncie and former Mayor George Dale.