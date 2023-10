Actors and producers David and Christina Arquette are spending two weeks on the campus of Ball State University this Fall semester as the first Edmund F. and Virginia B. Ball Visiting Experts in Residence for Media. The Arquettes’ time on campus as Visiting Experts in Residence for Media is being split into two different weeks; they spent their first week leading the program Sept. 25-29, and will return to the Muncie, Ind., campus for another full week of programming in November.