Fields of Faith Parking Planning

Parking planning – Tonight’s the night for Fields of Faith at the Muncie Fieldhouse, and Jeff Mosier from FCA told WMUN’s Linzi Marie about the parking plan

No matter where you park, everyone will enter the Walnut Street doors.

It’s the Fall big one – Tomorrow is Muncie Arts Walk – from Downtown Development Partnership, Cheryl Crowder

The event is on, rain or shine

Lighter side of news: Managers were asked to share the most memorable and unusual applications they’ve received.

Resume was written in Klingon language from Star Trek

Resume was submitted from a person the company just fired

Resume consisted of one sentence: “Hire me, I’m awesome”

We were honored this week with two more Indiana Broadcasters Association Spectrum Awards – 360 entries were judged, and WLBC won the best community involvement award for our Project Poinsettia, as well as best commercial, produced by our Zach Johnson for Save AM Radio. State Finalist honors went to our Diamond and Ice Meltdown for best promotion, and WLBC for best local newscast.

Apparently, there’s been a schedule change: Pendelton Heights at Yorktown will be the WMUN Radio game of the week Friday. Good luck Muncie Central, as the Bearcats try to get another win, with 2 remaining regular season games left for everyone.

Former Indy TV person and animal lover helps Pamela Terhune with Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary – how did they connect with Patty Spitler

The 10th Annual Eastern Indiana Veterans Resource Fair and Hiring Event will be held on October 19, 2023 from 1:00-5:00pm at the First Bank Expo Hall in Richmond, IN. Over 100 vendors will be participating offering resources and employment opportunities to the Veterans and their family members of Eastern Indiana.

We will hear from all concerned, but this week at Muncie City Council, discussion of a new 8 million fire station was tabled, causing several people to not be allowed to speak at that meeting. Jason Chafin, President of IAFF Local 1348 wrote on Facebook, “What I don’t understand is why they did it when they did it….knowing several people were waiting to speak on it. Tabling kills further discussion.” Jeff Robinson, Council President wrote on Facebook, “Tabling Resolution 17-23 doesn’t stop a fire station from being built. Tabling it for further discussion is just an opportunity to consider other ways to go about it.” We have invited the Union, Robinson, and Mayor Ridenour to speak – they all will, next week on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show.

A study about coffee says that four cups a day lowers your risk of death.