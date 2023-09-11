Muncie You Nite Summary, and Full Audio

Friday night, WLBC helped some healing and unity with Muncie You Nite. Mayor Ridenour was there

Lathay Peguese, Justin Gillespie and more interviews on WMUNmuncie.com right now.

The point of Friday’s Muncie You Nite was explained by Woof Boom Radio’s Jay Garrison

the event served a dual purpose: a celebration of 10 years for our Company as well.

A night to come together – Indy TV was there, too – Fox 59 sent a crew to cover Woof Boom Radio’s Muncie You Nite

That’s Brian Casey from our group talking about our purpose.

Delaware County is currently in the top 10 worst counties in the state pertaining to death from overdose, according to the Prevention Council. At the Oct. 24 Red Ribbon Breakfast there will be a panel of speakers, catered food, a performance from the PRIDE Team, and a silent auction to help raise funds to educate. Ticket sales are on, as well as silent auction item gathering. Get with reagan.franklin@dcpreventionpartners.org to help.

Road watch on a busy state highway – Chip Seal Operations on U.S. 36 in Henry and Madison County: INDOT says chip seal operations between Pendleton and Modoc beginning on or after today, September 11, crews will close U.S. 36 in both directions for a chunk. They’ll be done by Friday, September 22, weather permitting.

It’s now home opener game week – and Ball State is $3.25 million richer for having lost to Kentucky and Georgia to start the season. UA Today had that. This week, it’s a 2 p.m. kick with Indiana State in town.

Driver id’d as Tristen M. Fullenkamp, 26 from Ohio – fatally injured Saturday in a car-train crash in eastern Randolph County.

A guy in China was arrested after stealing an iPad. He told police he did it to escape his controlling wife. He told police, “I wanted to get arrested so I could get some quiet for a few days.”

A man posted on Reddit that his boss yelled at him for charging his phone at work — and the boss called it “stealing company electricity” and asked his employees to stop charging their phones or any other electrical devices.