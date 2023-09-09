AUDIO: Muncie You Nite

Photo credit, Mike Rhodes

Prior to the performers, several speakers were on stage at Canan Commons in Muncie, Sept. 8, 2023.  Woof Boom Radio put on the event as a means of bringing people together, to help healing and increase positivity in the wake of the July 30, 2023 shootings – and to point out the many positive attributes of this community.

Muncie You Nite, Part 1 – including WLBC/WMUN’s Steve Lindell, WERK’s Jay Garrison, MAX’s Brian Casey, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour, and more.

Muncie You Nite, Part 2 – including an interview with Justin Gillespie after performing in front of a grateful crowd, plus “Justin G.’s” story from Lathay Pegues.

