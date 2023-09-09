AUDIO: Muncie You Nite

Prior to the performers, several speakers were on stage at Canan Commons in Muncie, Sept. 8, 2023. Woof Boom Radio put on the event as a means of bringing people together, to help healing and increase positivity in the wake of the July 30, 2023 shootings – and to point out the many positive attributes of this community.

Muncie You Nite, Part 1 – including WLBC/WMUN’s Steve Lindell, WERK’s Jay Garrison, MAX’s Brian Casey, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour, and more.

Muncie You Nite, Part 2 – including an interview with Justin Gillespie after performing in front of a grateful crowd, plus “Justin G.’s” story from Lathay Pegues.