Early Voting Locations In Madison County

The Madison County Election Board has approved the seven locations for early voting which starts at the Madison County Government Center on Oct. 11 through Nov. 6. Weekday voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with voting on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Monday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. until noon.
The Election Board approved the satellite voting centers that will be open starting on Oct. 30 through Nov. 4.

