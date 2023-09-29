In-Patient, Emergency Care Ending In Blackford County

The traditional hospital services of in-patient and emergency care will end in Blackford County on Sunday, just before midnight.
According to the Star Press, in June IU Health East Central Region announced those services would end due to the reduction in patient volume. The hospital will continue providing hospital care care, including emergency services until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Previous Post
WLBC News Bits, for 9/29/23
Next Post
Muncie Man Faces Drug Dealing Counts

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom