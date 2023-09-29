The traditional hospital services of in-patient and emergency care will end in Blackford County on Sunday, just before midnight.
According to the Star Press, in June IU Health East Central Region announced those services would end due to the reduction in patient volume. The hospital will continue providing hospital care care, including emergency services until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
In-Patient, Emergency Care Ending In Blackford County
