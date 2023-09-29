WLBC News Bits, for 9/29/23

News Bits:

Pulled pork meal for $10 Saturday, and you’ll support Alexandria volleyball – on their Senior Night.

By the end of the year, Dubai will have more hotel rooms than Las Vegas.

84 workers laid off – as a result of IU Health closing down inpatient & emergency services at Hartford City Hospital, Star Press had that.

The Author of Shadow Demon under the pen-name Nicole Case is the guest of Cam and TC on our weekly Radio show called Page Turners, the Broadcast Book Club: Saturday’s from 8 – 8:30 a.m. on WMUN – FM AM free streams and all the rest.

Indiana has the seventh lowest rate of speeding related fatal crashes in America – Wyoming has the highest according to business litigation and personal injury lawyers Heninger Garrison Davis.

An electric vehicle company in China has released a car that can float for up to 30 minutes and sail at low speeds.

Pendleton Heights home game tonight against Delta with Zach Johnson, the Yorktown home game is on WMUN – FM, AM, free streams, smart speaker, Woof Boom Radio TV and Facebook Live. Purdue on Oldies 101 and BSU on WMUN Radio start time both 2:30 p.m. tomorrow.

City of Carmel’s Chinese Mooncake Festival – including the popular dragon parade down Main Street, Carmel is Saturday, September 30, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

iPhone 15 was released recently and if you’re buying one, you probably want to get a protective case. Each year the phone repair business takes $4 billion of our money (in the U.S.).

A new athletic group – announced on social media this week, the East Central Swim Conference will include Elwood, Hagerstown, Oak Hill, Centerville, Blackford, and Eastern Hancock, starting in 24/25 season.