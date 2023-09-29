Muncie Man Faces Drug Dealing Counts

A Muncie man has been accused of repeatedly dealing heroin to agents for the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force. 26 year old Marcus Brown Jr. is charged with dealing in a narcotic drug for transactions took place on Aug. 29 and on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, a search warrant was served at Brown’s home, in the 600 block of West Memorial Drive, reports the Star Press.

