How Much Money For BSU Football?

The Mailroom in Muncie is closed permanently. The social media post did not specify reasons.

Indianapolis Named Among America’s Cheapest Weekend Getaways, travel site Scoot and Yanling says so.

This Saturday (9/2) is National Tailgating Day.

In his own voice – More now on this week’s action by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita – here’s Ball State’s Pres. Mearns from yesterday on WMUN

When BSU professor Mike Hicks gave testimony last week at the new state Health Care Cost Oversight Task Force, his key points

The end of the year’s long saga – More on the sentencing this week for two former cops. “Your can’t blame your dad…” was part of what Judge Tanya Pratt told Chase Winkle when sentencing him to 10 years in federal prison for admitting to physically abusing 5, and filing false reports on those arrested. Sta Press also said in a case related to similar offenses, former cop Jeremy Gibson got 14 months – but was allowed by the judge to wait for his prison term to start Jan. 4, so he can be present for the birth of his fourth child.

Taking a property, and safely making it a viable tool for economic development – called Brownfields – here’s Brad Bookout

This coming Thursday is Friday Thursday in downtown Muncie. Events throughout the area, plus at Cornerstone Center for the Arts with local artists displaying and selling work. The building remains open for events and room rentals.