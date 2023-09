Pendleton residents would see a 12.5% increase in their electric bills under terms of an ordinance introduced Wednesday at a special meeting of the Pendleton Town Council. It’s been 15 years since rates were raised there. A steeper increase, would raise rates by 15.7% and add about $21.80 to the average residential electric bill. The more moderate option calls for a 12.5% increase, which would add $17.26 to the average residential electric bill.