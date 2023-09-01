Muncie Man Sentenced For Building Bombs

A Muncie man who said he built explosive devices “for self defense” has been sentenced to eight years in prison. According to the Star Press, 30 year old Giovanni Jaquel Rembert pleaded guilty to possession of a destructive device or explosive

Rembert was arrested in November 2021, when Muncie police were called to a West Noel Drive apartment house after three explosive devices were found, in a backpack, in the building’s basement.