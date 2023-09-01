Muncie Man Sentenced For Building Bombs

A Muncie man who said he built explosive devices “for self defense” has been sentenced to eight years in prison. According to the Star Press, 30 year old Giovanni Jaquel Rembert pleaded guilty to possession of a destructive device or explosive
Rembert was arrested in November 2021, when Muncie police were called to a West Noel Drive apartment house after three explosive devices were found, in a backpack, in the building’s basement.

Previous Post
How Much Money For BSU Football?
Next Post
Chamber Honors Retired Attorney

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom