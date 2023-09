Muncie Mission Ministries, Inc. will host a groundbreaking ceremony for Project Greathouse, the construction of five new recovery cottages, on Friday, September 22 at 3:00 pm. The homes will be built adjacent to the Mission’s men’s residential facility located at 1725 S Liberty St. MuncieJournal.com reports Project Greathouse will provide supportive housing for men who have completed the residential recovery program at Muncie Mission.