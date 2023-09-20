ASO To Hire Grant Writer

Anderson Symphony Orchestra will be collaborating with Anderson Indiana Main Street, an organization dedicated to supporting Anderson’s downtown area, to hire a grant writer for the next two years. The Herald Bulletin reports
ASO will be using $40,000 of the $80,000 received via the City of Anderson’s American Rescue Plan funds.

