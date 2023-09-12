A Local Congressman’s Take, on “how likely is a Shutdown.”

How likely is it – Lots of talk about a government shutdown as both houses of Congress are back in DC. What does 6th District Congressman Greg Pence think

That full interview is from WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show – weekdays 8 – 9 a.m.

Union strike preps might save jobs in town – If the UAW goes on strike soon, many industries would be affected, including companies like Muncie’s Mursix Corporation, but Susan Carlock, co-owner and VP if Business Relations says they are being proactive

30% of their work is for automotive companies. Full interview is on the 765BusinessJournal.com channel on WMUNmuncie.com.

A new report analyzing cubicle and desk usage in 24,855 workspaces across nine regions around the world found that 36 percent of desks are never occupied. Not all parts of an office are in disuse: meeting rooms for two to three people are 90 percent full on average.

Get to know the voice of Cards – From Petersboro, Utah to Radio voice of the Ball State Cardinals – Mick Tidrow

That from yesterday’s All Kinds of People with Dr. Joe – replay the entire episode on the AKP Channel on WMUNmuncie.com. The Learfield Communications broadcast is at home this Saturday – 1 p.m. pregame with 2 p.m. kick and Indiana State in town.

Two in five employees have disagreed with a colleague over the temperature in their office. The exact number is 42 percent — 42 percent of office workers have disagreed with the office temp. Of those, 41 percent thought the office was too cold, and 36 percent thought it was too warm.