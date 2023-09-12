The Old Washington Street Festival Continues

The Old Washington Street Festival returns for its 46th year this Saturday and Sunday, September 16 and 17, 2023. The Festival combines the long, storied history of the Emily Kimbrough Historic District with modern-day fun and is free and open to all. MuncieJournal.com reports look for the Old Washington Street Festival on Facebook for the most up to date information about the event and information about volunteering: www.facebook.com/Oldwashingtonstreetfestival or at http://www.oldwashingtonstreetfestival.org. 

