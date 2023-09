A Muncie mother is charged in a ‘Home Alone’ case. Police say 33 year old Elizabeth Martinez was taken into custody on two preliminary counts of neglect of a dependent. The Star Press reports the children, ages 1 and 3, were found when they were sent to the 2800 block of West Burnell Drive after a resident reported finding a three-year-old boy, outside and unattended, “screaming and crying.”