The office of Mayor Dan Ridenour and MuncieArts announce the nominees for the 2023 Mayor’s Arts Awards. This will be the 5th biennial celebration recognizing the exceptional contributions made to our cultural community by individuals and organizations. According to MuncieJournal.com, the Mayor’s Arts Awards ceremony will be Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. at Southside Middle School, followed by a community party – open to all – at Munsee Lanes.