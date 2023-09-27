Public Comments Sought On I&M’s Rate Request

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) is inviting public comments on Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M’s) pending rate request through Nov. 8, 2023.
The OUCC – the state agency representing consumer interests in cases before the IURC – is using its technical and legal resources to review I&M’s proposal. Formal testimony from the OUCC is due Nov. 15, 2023.

