Voter Turnout Must Improve Here

Turnout tendency – Last week’s candidate forum sponsored by Project 50 and Woof Boom Radio had a purpose as explained by Jason Donati

Major portions of that event will be heard on Delaware County Today this weekend, first airing Saturday’s 9 – 10 a.m. 40 days until Election Day in Indiana – Register to vote by October 10.

Next season’s IndyCar schedule is out. As Kim Morris told you first on Monday, the Milwaukee Mile will be making its return to the calendar for the first time in nearly a decade and will be one of six oval races in 2024

Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles. Among the events not on the schedule this year include a race at Texas Motor Speedway as well as the IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader on the IMS road course.

Introducing Tania Said, Minnetrista’ s new Vice President of Exhibitions and Programs! On the Facebook post, over 30 years of museum experience, led teams at the Smithsonian Center for Education and the David Owsley Museum of Art, where she spent fifteen years as the Director of Education.

Red-tail Land Conservancy wins environmental award from Governor’s Office. The Muncie nonprofit was singled out for its Growing Home Habitat Certification program.

Calling Men to Pray is an event coming to Muncie’s McCullough Park

Julius Anderson from the steering committee on WMUN’s Delaware County Today. Denny Macah explained how the group came together

Oct. 7, gather from 8 – 9 a.m. with speakers, music and programs until 12 noon at Muncie’s McCullough Park.

The American Red Cross continues to experience a national blood and platelet shortage and asks the public to book a time to give as soon as possible to overcome a late summer shortfall. Muncie has an event tomorrow from 12 – 4:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds. Anderson has ones on Oct. 2 and 12. Richmond has one on Oct. 11. Redcross.org.

Supporting his brother Mike at tonight’s GOP debate – Greg Pence will start in DC

we asked for his plans on Monday’s Delaware County Today Radio show on WMUN.