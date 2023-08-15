United Way and Muncie Civic = Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web to teach the love of reading – Jenni Marsh from Heart of Indiana United Way on the continuing effort of getting kids to read at grade level earlier

She shared part of the new effort, with Muncie Civic Theatre to have the kids see Charlotte’s Web – Laura Williamson

Funding is being sought to purchase about 4,000 copies of the book, and the performances will involve cast members both young and older from our community.

Our Friday night high school football broadcasts will be even more widely available this season. FM, AM, free streams, smart speakers and Woof Boom Radio TV: with live video of all our games plus clickable on Facebook Live. The WMUN game is Central at Delta, and the Oldies 101 game is Frankton hosting Eastern Hancock.

What about nuke energy – He is on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and 6th District Congressman Greg Pence is an advocate for multiple sources of power, including

Pumpkin Spice Lattes launch way sooner than they used to. Already, 7-Eleven is pushing a PSL. On its website, 7-Eleven says: “Too soon? Too late. We’re taking the lead in manifesting cooler days. Sorry ‘bout it.” Dunkin’ Donuts began selling PSLs days ago, and Starbucks is kicking off PSL season in about two weeks.

He visited with the Hooisers – He made a trip to IU recently to talk about NIL – Name Image and Likeness – and shared yesterday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show what he wants to happen next, and why

The Muncie Memory Spiral is open, but a special event is coming Aug. 26. Here’s Rick Zeigler explain the display at Heekin Park

The Aug. 26 event is 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., with daylong activities planned for all ages.

A survey finds a third of husbands check with their wives before touching the thermostat.