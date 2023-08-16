COVID Advice from Local Doc: Talk To Your Doc

Talk to your doc – More now from our recent interview with Dr. Ritika Zijoo from IUBMH’s Infection Disease Team – every individual’s health situation is unique to them, so seeking your doc’s advice is best

She told us earlier that the new COVID booster is not ready yet, and will likely be September or early October, after FDA approvals.

Trial date set in Muncie – As we told you first on WMUN Radio, Jan. 29 is the trial date set for 36-year-old John L. Vance, accused in the July 30 shooting incident in Muncie when 18 people were shot – and one was killed. As of yesterday, the Star Press says the Muncie Mayor’s office says 3 remain hospitalized, and Vance remains held on $105,000 Bond.

“Now Entering…Anderson” premieres live at 8 p.m. Thursday on Ball State PBS. A release says the importance of local businesses is featured, and also highlights stories about a local cartoonist, a non-profit helping with food insecurity, the Madison County Historical Society, Mounds State Park, and the Anderson Road Runners. And shares some of the stories of the events held to celebrate the city’s history, including the Gaslight Festival, Anderson’s Sesquicentennial Celebration, and the Andersontown PowWow.

A recent survey shows 18 percent of pet owners mention their pets in their wills.

What is an indictment? A formal document that contains allegations that someone committed a crime. USA Today explained that a Grand Jury decided that there’s “more likely that not” enough evidence to move forward with charging a person.

Would you rather gain an arm or lose an arm? • Gain one arm – 82% • Lose one arm – 18%

Stadium excitement in Muncie – Bearcat football fans have to wait until week #2 of the football season

But, Dr. K says all systems are go. The season opens this Friday for Muncie Central at Delta – on WMUN, FM, AM, free streams, Alexa, Woof Boom Radio TV, and even on Facebook Live.

The starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts this season will be rookie Anthony Richardson. Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen made that announcement Tuesday morning after training camp practice ended. Steichen also made it clear that this move is for the entire season.

Research found that the brain works better on two cups of hot chocolate daily.