COVID Booster Facts, from a Local Resource

We went straight to a local source – Direct source Dr. Rikita Zijoo from IUBMH says the newest COVID booster shot is not ready yet

She also explained the difference between shots you may have received to date, and the new one

She also explains the shots for COVID, vs. the seasonal Flu vax

Attorney General Todd Rokita advises Hoosiers not to act too Swiftly in purchasing secondhand Taylor tickets. For the Indy shows in November of 2024, Attorney General Todd Rokita is reminding Swifties that scammers are no doubt looking to take advantage. Stay updated through verified channels. Only buy from trusted ticket resellers. Always use a credit card. Scammers may hack social media accounts and pretend to be a friend or acquaintance who’s selling tickets. Hoosiers can report scams to the Office of the Indiana Attorney General at indianaconsumer.com or by calling 317-232-6330.

As we told you first last week, The Crossing is a new alternative for Juniors and Seniors at Muncie Central High School to stay in school – Dr. Kwiatkowski told me last week that they have an 82% graduation rate, but

The Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce has hired three new staff members who will join the team during the month of August. Missy Teats, Juli Reum, and Katy Maggert will be assuming their new roles with the Chamber this month. Reum will head up the finance department, Maggert will be the Director of Membership and Communications and Teats will be working alongside staffer Brenda Brumfield on events and member engagement.

Help fund dog cops with community friends – Dog Days of Summer is a new fundraiser event for K9 officers – Muncie Police Sgt. Skaggs

Josh Randolph explained why his band is helping

Friday, shortly after 9:00 p.m., a motorcycle crash killed a Muncie, IN, man in Grant county. Garrett William Gaddis, 33, Muncie, IN, failed to stop for deputies and fled northbound on State Road 9. After a chase, he crashed into a car and died – driver of the vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries according to the release.

Another in our series of stories getting Muncie Sanitary District customers aware of the new Blue Toters – Jason Donati told me how the streamlined system works

Some of the requested toters are still being delivered, and the next wave of requests will come later.

No override of Mayor Broderick’s veto. Last week Anderson City Council has failed to override the veto of a proposed trash can ordinance. Herald Bulletin wrote that Broderick said the 1943 ordinance already prohibited the placing of materials on streets or sidewalks, except for trash containers placed temporarily.

If they don’t decide today, Indiana law mandates that the matter go before a Madison County circuit court judge, who would make the appointment. The Anderson Community Schools Board of Trustees needs to replace Carrie Bale – the Herald Bulletin says several candidates have been interviewed.

Reservations are now being accepted for the Greater Muncie Chamber Legacy Gala. The cost is $80 per person. Reserved tables of eight are available for $640. To make a reservation please contact Brenda Brumfield. The reservation deadline is Tuesday, August 22.