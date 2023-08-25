Speeding Leads To Pursuit, Crash And Charges

A Thursday afternoon police chase ended with a head-on collision involving an Indiana State Police vehicle near Middletown.
According to the Star Press, police spotted a Ford Mustang traveling northbound on Ind. 109 at 88 mph in a 55 mph zone. The pursuit ended when a car driven by a Knightstown man collided head-on with an Indiana State Police vehicle. Neither driver was seriously injured. The Knightstown man, identified as 34 year old Dustin Powell, was arrested.

