Delaware County Health Department To Receive State Funds

The Delaware County Health Department is receiving an influx of cash from the state’s Health First Indiana program.
County Health Department Administrator Jammie Bane discussed preparation for changes coming to the department in 2024 and 2025 do to an influx of state money – $1.3 million in 2024 and $2.6 million in 2025, reports the Star Press. It’s expected Health First will maintain state funding past 2025.

