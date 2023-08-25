MCS Board Meeting Recaps

That’s the number of approved Volunteers Muncie Community Schools saw throughout the 2022 to 2023 academic year. This is a 30% increase, according to Volunteer Coordinator Alison Quirk, who gave a report on volunteer work at Tuesday’s MCS School Board Meeting. Volunteers fulfill a variety of needs within MCS, assisting students with reading and math.

WLBC News Bits:

Chess is Indiana’s favorite board game, then Checkers, and Monopoly is third according to online game website World of Card Games looking at the number of Google searches.

A former employee of the U.S. Postal Service may not get his job back, as he’ll be going to prison for stealing money from the mail. 42-year-old James Lancaster will likely spend more than three years in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

Hundreds of residents showed up at a public meeting on Tuesday to oppose a state pilot project that would store carbon dioxide emissions underground

Laura Williamson is the guest of Dr. Joe on Monday’s All Kinds of People Radio show – weekly from 9:30 – 10 a.m., on WMUN – the Talk of Muncie.

At Tuesday’s Muncie Community School Board Meeting, it was announced that MCS had a Teacher Retention Rate of 84% last academic year. This is up from 79% compared to the previous school year. The reason teachers stay at MCS? Assistant Superintendent Dea Bell reports that higher pay and lower-class sizes, among other reasons, helps keep teachers at MCS.

It’s Muncie Central hosting Yorktown tonight at the new Ball Rec Field – on WMUN. The Pendleton Heights at Anderson home game on Oldies 101. FM, AM, free streams, Alexa, Woof Boom Radio TV, and Facebook Live.

Ball State Athletics have agreed to another contract agreement with Woof Boom Radio. J Chapman, President, said “Carrying Ball State sports on the Woof Boom Radio stations is a privilege. We hold BSU Athletics in the highest regard and greatly value our association with The University.” The new agreement allows all football, men’s and woman’s basketball to be heard on WMUN Radio: 92.5 FM, and 1340 AM through 2026. The football season opens one week from tomorrow, at Kentucky.

At Tuesday’s Muncie Community School Board Meeting, Diversity Director Rhonda award gave a presentation on diversity within MCS. ward provided a new Inclusivity Pledge, which is planned to be displayed throughout Muncie Community Schools. Several programs for both minority students and teachers were also highlighted, as well as upcoming events.