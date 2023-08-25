The attorney for the Anderson City Council is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed over redistricting. The Herald Bulletin reports the lawsuit contends that the six districts for seats on the city council violate the one man, one vote principle.
The Chicago-based Henderson Parks law firm representing the city council filed a motion in the Southern District of Indiana to dismiss, contending the plaintiffs waited too long to file the lawsuit.
Anderson Seeks To Have Redistricting Lawsuit Tossed
