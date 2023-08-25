Anderson Seeks To Have Redistricting Lawsuit Tossed

The attorney for the Anderson City Council is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed over redistricting. The Herald Bulletin reports the lawsuit contends that the six districts for seats on the city council violate the one man, one vote principle.
The Chicago-based Henderson Parks law firm representing the city council filed a motion in the Southern District of Indiana to dismiss, contending the plaintiffs waited too long to file the lawsuit.

Previous Post
Speeding Leads To Pursuit, Crash And Charges
Next Post
Several Tenants Relocated From Bingham Square Apartments

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom