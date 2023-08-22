School Traffic Alerts for Delaware County

School traffic alerts – It’s not new, but deserves repeating – Yorktown Manager Chase Bruton told me last week that they are always thinking about school safety

He also said Nebo Road is especially tight and reminded drivers to mind those school buses and stop arms.

Growing pains at Muncie Central High School campus creates some traffic congestion, and Dr. Kwiatkowski had some advice

The new stadium, new YMCA and more construction having some growing pains.

When he was in Muncie last week for the round table discussion at the Innovation Connector, I asked Indiana Sen. Todd Young about his comments about gun violence

He did not speak directly about that July 30 shooting in Muncie which remains under investigation, but did also speak about the mental health issues that seem to plague our country.

Still no updates releases, and sometime the public gets frustrated by the phrase ongoing investigation – and the lack of releases, but I asked Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner to help us understand what happens behind the scenes when something like that happens

It may not feel like it as you battle 90-degree days, but the holidays are almost upon us. It’s estimated that in 2022 the average American spend $1,455 on Christmas, including gifts, travel, etc. According to USA Today, 77 percent of people who set a holiday budget exceed it.

Accutech Systems Corp. is growing faster than 99.93 percent of privately owned companies in the United States, according to a recent announcement from Inc. magazine, the second year in a row that the Muncie-based company has earned the designation. Read all about it on our free 765BusinessJournal.com.

August is Men Do Laundry Month. Here are the stats about men and laundry:

89 percent of women do the laundry in American households

23 percent of women say their partners do not know laundry

25 percent of women say their husbands/partners have ruined clothes

23 percent of women say men don’t help with laundry.

Muncie Public Library (MPL) recently received a $100,000 grant from The Patricia Schaefer Foundation Trust and a $30,000 Historic Preservation Fund grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The grants will be used for the restoration of the Carnegie Library in downtown Muncie. Read all about it on our free MuncieJournal.com.

Countdown to kickoff one week from this Saturday, BSU football opens at Kentucky. Two road contests first, then the home opener Sept. 16.