$2 Tour Of The Village Returns

The “$2 Tour of the Village” returns Saturday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. on University Avenue between Calvert and Dill Streets.
In addition to free admission, the first 100 people through the gates will be given a $2 bill to spend on $2 items from Village businesses. This event, now in its fourth year, is hosted by the Riverside/Normal City Neighborhood Association (RNC), the Muncie Action Plan and Ball State University’s Office of Community Engagement.

Previous Post
School Traffic Alerts for Delaware County
Next Post
Muncie Woman Faces Drug Counts In Madison County

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom