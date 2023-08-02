The “$2 Tour of the Village” returns Saturday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. on University Avenue between Calvert and Dill Streets.

In addition to free admission, the first 100 people through the gates will be given a $2 bill to spend on $2 items from Village businesses. This event, now in its fourth year, is hosted by the Riverside/Normal City Neighborhood Association (RNC), the Muncie Action Plan and Ball State University’s Office of Community Engagement.