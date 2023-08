A Muncie woman faces drug dealing charges in Madison County. The Star Press reports 39 year old Olivia Louise Larue was cuffed earlier this month after a pickup truck she was driving was pulled over along Ind. 13 near the Love’s Travel Stop in rural Pendleton. A search of her vehicle uncovered more than 16 grams of cocaine, 12.5 grams of heroin, a large amount of cash, five syringes and a glass smoking pipe.