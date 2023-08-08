More COVID Relief Money Fraud

Stealing nearly $290,000 from taxpayers. Beginning in February 2021, and continuing through June 2021, Brianna Yerkey intentionally defrauded the federal government and the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (IDWD) by exploiting the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funding authorized by the CARES Act. Specifically, Yerkey used Facebook and Snapchat. Submitted false and fraudulent claims. The 21-year-old of Struthers, Ohio, has been sentenced to 6 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud. Report fraud involving COVID 19 by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form

More school starts – Today, MCS, Daleville, Yorktown and more start the school year with several more launching this week.

BSU Fan Jam is on the Scheumann Stadium artificial turf on Saturday August 12th from 5:30p – 7p.

More cone zones – INDOT lane restrictions on I-69 near Chesterfield. Beginning on or after Friday, August 11, at 7 p.m. crews will close the southbound right lane of I-69 at m 133 to mile marker 131. This lane restriction will allow crews to complete deep patching operations. This work is expected to be complete Sunday, August 13, at 1 p.m., weather depending.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency just announced that it will conduct a nationwide alert test on Wednesday October 4 at 2:20 PM eastern time for wireless phones. radios and TV’s will also have a similar test message lasting about 1 minute. FEMA says that the reason for the test is to make sure that the alert systems continue to be an effective means of warning the public about national emergencies.

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is offering free memberships during its Mint to Be a Girl Scout event on Saturday, August 12, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at participating central Indiana Dairy Queen restaurants. Find more information and participating Dairy Queen locations at www.girlscoutsindiana.org/icecream.