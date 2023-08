Proseuctors have filed a felony firearm sentencing enhancement against a Muncie man charged with two counts of aggravated battery in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and 17 others wounded. The sentencing enhancement filed against John L. Vance Jr., 36, can add an additional five to 20 years to his total sentence if he is convicted. Vance also is charged with criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.