The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the murder conviction and 75-year sentence of Joshua Treadwell. The Herald Bulletin reports Treadwell was convicted by a Madison Circuit Court Division 3 jury on charges of murder and a firearm enhancement in the October 2020 shooting death of Arneshia Fuller. Treadwell’s lawyer challenged the testimony of Anderson Police Department detective Norman Rayford that several witnesses lied during the start of the investigation.