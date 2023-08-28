Police in Madison County say a missing 15-year-old girl has been reported as a possible runaway from Elwood. The Herald Bulletin reports Allison Harless is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen in the area of East 38th and North Pennsylvania streets in Indianapolis on Aug. 14th.
Missing Teen In Madison County
