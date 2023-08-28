Missing Teen In Madison County

Police in Madison County say a missing 15-year-old girl has been reported as a possible runaway from Elwood. The Herald Bulletin reports Allison Harless is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen in the area of East 38th and North Pennsylvania streets in Indianapolis on Aug. 14th.

Previous Post
Clock Ticks On Charges To Be Filed Against Alexandria Man
Next Post
K9 Fundraiser Success in Muncie

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom