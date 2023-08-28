Clock Ticks On Charges To Be Filed Against Alexandria Man

Madison County prosecutors have just 72-hours to file criminal charges against an Alexandria man for striking an infant.
18 year old Zentrail Nathaniel Ejiasa was arrested last week by Alexandria police Friday on preliminary charges of domestic battery against a family member under the age of 14, neglect of a dependent and resisting law enforcement.

