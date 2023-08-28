A pair of Muncie residents arrested on meth-dealing charges after a traffic stop on the city’s southeast side. 22 year old
Taylor Renee Ball is preliminarily charged with dealing in meth, and other counts after the pick up she was in was stopped on East 29th Street near the interchange with the Muncie Bypass. A passenger in the vehicle, 59 year old Phillip Todd Besser, also faces drug charges.
Two Arrested On Drug Counts In Muncie
A pair of Muncie residents arrested on meth-dealing charges after a traffic stop on the city’s southeast side. 22 year old