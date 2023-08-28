Two Arrested On Drug Counts In Muncie

A pair of Muncie residents arrested on meth-dealing charges after a traffic stop on the city’s southeast side. 22 year old
Taylor Renee Ball is preliminarily charged with dealing in meth, and other counts after the pick up she was in was stopped on East 29th Street near the interchange with the Muncie Bypass. A passenger in the vehicle, 59 year old Phillip Todd Besser, also faces drug charges.

Previous Post
Construction Ahead For Hilton Home2 Suites Motel
Next Post
Clock Ticks On Charges To Be Filed Against Alexandria Man

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom