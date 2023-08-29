K9 Fundraiser Success in Muncie

Good news, as a community comes together to help cops  –  About $7,500 raised for the K9’s of Muncie Police, at the weekend’s Dog Days of Summer event.  Sgt. Skaggs told me in a text, he was pleased with the first-time event, and “…what was even better is we brought members of the community together for a fun evening.”  Segal won the cutest K9 – reportedly VERY closely ahead of Officer Osborn’s dog, Basco.

Thursday, the dangers of rural roads proved tragic when 74-year-old Debra Houser of Peru ran into the back of a horse drawn buggy, and killed 22-year-old Harley Jacob Schwartz of rural Portland.  Star Press had that.

The luckiest time to be a Colts fan is 1:00 PM ET on a Sunday.  With a substantial difference of over 15% between home and away victories, the Colts’ home turf advantage is evident.  SportsbooksOnline.com, analyzed the results of 5,928 NFL games spanning over a decade, to determine if external factors such as day, time, or playing surface correlate with a team’s likelihood of securing a victory.

Random items in a stressy world:  A survey found men with beards look around five years older than those who are clean-shaven.  And something you didn’t know yesterday:  Australia is wider than the moon.

The NFL season hasn’t begun but already it’s speculated that CBS will charge $7 million for a 30-second ad during next February’s Super Bowl.

